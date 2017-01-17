Broncos safety Darian Stewart added to Pro Bowl roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos safety Darian Stewart was named a replacement in the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, giving the team four representatives in the all-star game.

Stewart replaces Chiefs safety Eric Berry, who bowed out because of an injury, the team said.

Broncos cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib, and outside linebacker Von Miller were previously named to play in the game in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 29.

Stewart will be playing in the game for the first time. He had 68 tackles, three interceptions and one forced fumble in his second season with the Broncos.

Got the nod ready for the experience #probowl #noflyzone — Darian Stewart (@darianstewart26) January 17, 2017

He was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording three takeaways against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.

He signed a four-year contract extension during the season.