Broncos promote Joe Woods to defensive coordinator

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — New Broncos coach Vance Joseph continued to fill out his staff Tuesday with Joe Woods being promoted from defensive backs coach to defensive coordinator, the team announced.

The move was widely expected after Wade Phillips was not retained. Phillips, the defensive coordinator the past two seasons under former coach Gary Kubiak, left to join the Los Angeles Rams.

“Joe Woods is ready for this opportunity,” Joseph said in a statement. “He’s been a longtime NFL assistant coach and has done great work at the secondary position. No one will outwork Joe. He’s got tremendous attention to detail as well as a lot of familiarity with our players.

“It’s his time, and he’s ready for it. I’m very excited to watch Joe grow as a coordinator.”

Woods’ secondaries have been part of No. 1 pass defenses three times, including the past two with the Broncos.

No secondary in the league has scored more touchdowns than the seven the Broncos have the past two seasons under the “No Fly Zone.”