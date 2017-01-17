Berthoud mom keeps farm going while husband serves in National Guard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERTHOUD, Colo. -- A simple wooden chicken coop and milking barn in Berthoud stood as a symbol of the Bethel family’s hard work and big dreams for years.

The structure housed part of a small raw milk business on the farm where Devony Bethel and her husband Luke are raising their three children.

That barn is now a charred shell, burned by a fire that killed several animals.

Devony's friends contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers after 60 mile an hour winds tore apart the family's greenhouse three days after the fire.

The farm had already been hit by horrific flooding in 2013, and the family is still trying to recover.

“We've had some materials donated now, (we need) to get a few more materials donated to get the barn put back together, the milking equipment alone is going to be between $2,000 and $2,500 dollars to get it going again,” Devony Bethel said.

Her husband Luke is a National Guardsman and away on duty.

Devony is doing her best to keep things going on her own but it’s not easy getting the cows ready for milking in freezing temperatures with no barn for shelter.

She tries to stay positive. “I had to hand milk, which is actually a blessing because my hands are on the animals and they're warm.”

The kids are also pitching in. The farm is known as a place open arms and generosity, hosting foster children over the years and serving as a gathering place for hundreds of National Guard families.

Coloradans are no strangers to raising a barn or raising hopes. Hopefully this family will have a community to depend on now.

A GoFundMe account has been established for anyone who wants to help.

