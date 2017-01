Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One airport is offering help for parents of babies and toddlers who cry or squirm a lot while flying.

Bradley Airport in Hartford, Connecticut now has "Baby on the Go" vending machines.

The machines sell things like pacifiers, teething toys, sippy cups, stuffed animals, wipes, rash cream and Ibuprofen.

Perhaps it's something that will catch on at more airports.