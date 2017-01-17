Actress Betty White turns 95

LOS ANGELES — Golden girl Betty White celebrates her 95th birthday Tuesday.

The actress is recognized by the Guinness World Records as having the longest television career for a female entertainer. She has worked in the TV industry since 1939.

White is best known for her role as Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls” and Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” She is considered to be a pioneer in TV and one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars.

White recently made a guest appearance in “Bones” and did voice-over work in “Spongebob Squarepants.”

“I just appreciate the fact that people have been so kind to me all these years,” White told Yahoo News. “After more than 75 years working in showbiz, the fact that I’m still working. That’s the thing I’m most grateful for — that I still get asked for jobs.”

After Carrie Fisher, Prince, Debbie Reynolds, Davie Bowie and Gene Wilder died in 2016, a GoFundMe account was created last month to “protect Betty White from 2016.”

The account read:

Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017. Now , assuming she doesn’t want a strange Greek standing guard outside her door all monies will be donated to the Spartanburg little theater to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left is this year.

It not only worked, but White is doing better than ever.