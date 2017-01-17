A Colorado contrast: drought on the plains, mountains are piled under snow

DENVER — In many respects, the last few weeks have been epic for snowfall on some of the state’s mountain ranges. Totals have climbed above 200 inches near Crested Butte.

These totals are mostly due to a weather pattern change that triggered in late November and early December that is now going to take a break for a little while.

Before the next round of snow (lighter this time) later this week, let’s take a look at the state’s snowfall season to date.

First, Denver is running about a half-foot below average. So far, 18 inches have fallen at DIA. Yet, the total precipitation from that snow and a few rains are keeping us just about average on total moisture since October 1st.

Second, that meager Denver snowfall total is blown away by some of the snow measurements coming out of the mountains. Take a look using this interactive map:

Sadly, the impressive (above average) snowfall totals are in the mountains and west of the Divide. It has been tough to get much snowfall on our side of the mountains. In most cases, we are all dry insuring that the drought continues.

The Colorado contrast is most easily seen on this drought map. Clearly, a case of the haves and have-nots.

The outlook doesn’t change much through the rest of this month.