Your state’s favorite Netflix original series

What is your favorite Netflix original series? Do you fit in with the majority of the people in your state?

Netflix released a new look at who’s watching what.

Coloradans seems comfortable in the middle of the Marvel Universe. Jessica Jones was the most-watched series in Colorado, while most of the adjoining states were drawn to Daredevil.

“A few other Netflix originals like Bloodline and Orange is the New Black were regional favorites, but they didn’t come close to touching Marvel’s superhero streaming status,” Netflix officials said in a statement released to the media.

Flaked, W/ Bob & Dave and Love each took two or more states.

Some of the unique favorites include: Stranger Things in Utah, The Ranch in Wyoming, The Get Down in New York, Trailer Park Boys in Ohio, Sense 8 in Vermont and The Gilmore Girls in Idaho.

“Each state’s favorite show was identified by compiling a list of all the original Netflix content, and then analyzing state data from Google Trends in 2016. For the purposes of this map, we excluded movies, children’s shows, continuations (series aired previously on another network), and limited, one-time specials so we could isolate popular original content in each state,” Netflix stated.