Westbound I-70 reopens after short chase, stolen truck crashes near Monaco

DENVER — Westbound Interstate 70 reopened Monday morning after a suspect in a stolen truck led a short chase and crashed, the Aurora Police Department said.

The truck was reported stolen about 8:30 a.m. and an Aurora officer spotted it.

After trying to get the truck to stop, the officer performed a PIT maneuver to halt the vehicle on Interstate 70 near Monaco Street in Denver.

A suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Traffic was taken off the interstate at Quebec Street as officers investigated. The interstate reopened at 10:15 a.m.