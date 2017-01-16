Unique 2 Colorado: Hit TV show ‘Dynasty’ was set in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Golden Globe-winning show "Dynasty" was set right here in Denver.

The soap-opera style drama ran for eight seasons, with 220 episodes.

And we have a special tie to the show -- our own Mike Landess appeared in several episodes in the 1980s. He played, you guessed it, a news reporter.