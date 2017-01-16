× Trump will keep his personal Twitter handle, declines POTUS account

NEW YORK — As social media continues to grow as a platform for breaking information, perhaps no one has taken advantage of the form of communication as effectively as President-elect Donald Trump.

The incoming Commander-in-Chief has become notorious for combative tweets responding to criticism as well as using the platform to effectively guide his passionate followers.

.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

Trump is aware of the power in his fingers, noting in a weekend interview that with Twitter, he “can go bing bing bing” and make national news using his social media accounts.

Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

It was assumed that Trump would ditch his current account and take over the handle reserved for the President but he cites strength in numbers as his desire to keep tweeting from his personal account.

“I’ve got 46 million people right now (about 20 million on Twitter) — that’s a lot, that’s really a lot — but 46 million — including Facebook, Twitter and ya know, Instagram, so when you think that you’re 46 million there, I’d rather just let that build up and just keep it @realDonaldTrump,” he said.

While he has been urged by many to decrease his use of social media as a means of communicating with the public, it doesn’t look as though that will happen anytime soon, particularly because of his distrust of the press.

.@CNN is in a total meltdown with their FAKE NEWS because their ratings are tanking since election and their credibility will soon be gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

“I thought I’d do less of it, but I’m covered so dishonestly by the press — so dishonestly — that I can put out Twitter — and it’s not 140, it’s now 280 — I can go bing bing bing . . . and they put it on and as soon as I tweet it out — this morning on television — ‘Donald Trump, we have breaking news,’” the President-elect said.

We had a great News Conference at Trump Tower today. A couple of FAKE NEWS organizations were there but the people truly get what's going on — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

On Twitter alone, Trump has 20 million followers. By contrast, the @POTUS account has 13.5 million. Barack Obama’s personal account, @barackobama, boasts 80.6 million followers.