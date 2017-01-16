Thousands brave snow to attend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. marade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A blanket of snow on the ground and cold temperatures didn't stop thousands of people from attending Denver's 31st Annual Martin Luther King Junior marade.

Festivities started at 9:30 a.m. at Denver's City Park, with dignitaries and politicians taking turns speaking in the winter wind, echoing the words and sentiment of civil rights leader.

The marade -- a combination of march and parade -- left City Park at 10:45 a.m. and went down Colfax Avenue to Civic Center Park.

"If we are going to bring this nation together under the ideals that Doctor King espoused, for each and every one of us, why not me," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said.

Families from around the Denver metro area were in attendance.

Hoping Dr. King's message will resonate with their children, "It's important to me that they grow up remembering this. It's probably the most important issue we face in our time, and I want my kids to be engaged in this at a young age." Said Denver resident Matt Morginsky.

Still in the glow from a heated presidential election, Pat Murphy reflects on President-elect Donald Trump, "I'm going to pray for wisdom. I'm going to pray for grace. I'm going to pray for inclusion for all peoples as he moves forward and as we move forward together as a nation. It's very important."

Presidents come and go, they say, but Dr. King's message, said one marade attendee, will hopefully remain in the fabric of our country.