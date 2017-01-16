Probable thief caught on camera, may have stolen car belonging to man who needs lung transplant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Many people don't like red-light photo enforcement cameras at intersections, but what one camera revealed could solve a car theft case.

In a FOX31 Problem Solvers update, a man waiting for a lifesaving transplant was never so happy to get a ticket in the mail.

James Denny is 3rd on the list for double lung transplant. To make things worse, someone stole the car his wife Michelle needs to take him to the doctor, a white Subaru with the oxygen tanks James depends on inside.

Michelle contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help right away in December.

A good Samaritan quickly responded to our story and donated his BMW wagon, The Sharpest Rides dealership performed safety checks, added some extras and delivered the car to the Denny's.

Michelle cried, “are you serious? You have no idea what this means to us!” James says, “The FOX31 Problem Solvers solved my problem for sure.”

The Denny's got quite a shock when they received a red light camera ticket in the mail weeks later, showing the probable thief behind the wheel of their car, whizzing through and Aurora intersection.

A ticket shows the white Subaru crossing Mississippi and Abilene after the light changes on Dec. 11 the same day the car was stolen.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers zoomed in on the driver’s face.

James says, “I was just really in shock” and adds, “It's clearly not me in the picture I have a beard and I’m about 40 years older than this kid.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted Aurora police and will follow their investigation. In the meantime, if you recognize this driver, contact police immediately.