Suspected serial burglar targets Denver condo, apartment buildings

DENVER -- Police need the public’s help catching a suspected serial burglar, who is accused of targeting Denver condominium and apartment buildings.

On Friday, the alleged perpetrator was caught on surveillance video inside condominium towers in the Washington Park neighborhood. In the video, the suspect is seen looking directly into a surveillance camera—providing a clear image of his face.

“For the actual surveillance, he was clear as day,” said Jessica Thrasher, who works at The Park Lane Condominiums. “He was here for a good four and a half hours.”

Thrasher scrolled through hours of surveillance video on Monday, showing FOX31 the suspect moving from door to door. Thrasher said at least two residents’ storage lockers were broken into. A computer and pricey tools are just some of the things now missing at The Park Lane in Washington Park.

Near I-25 and Colorado Boulevard, multiple bicycles are now missing from the Wellington Square condominium building. Surveillance images from that building, and from a reported break-in at an apartment building across the street, show a lookalike suspect--believed to be the same person.

Victims are now hoping it’s just a matter of time before police will make an arrest. Until then, they won’t be surprised if the suspect targets more buildings.

The Denver Police Department has sent images of the suspect to Crime Stoppers. An award of up to $2,000 is being offered. Anyone with a tip is encouraged to call 720-913-STOP.