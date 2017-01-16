Snow totals from Martin Luther King Jr. weekend storm

DENVER — A storm that moved into Colorado on Sunday brought snow to the Denver metro area, the Front Range and the mountains.

Totals from the storm on Sunday and Monday varied, according to the National Weather Service and its spotting stations.

Totals as of 10 a.m. Monday

Arvada: 5 inches

Aurora: 4.5 inches

Berthoud: 2 inches

Boulder: 2.4 inches

Brighton: 1 inch

Castle Pines: 1.7 inches

Centennial: 4 inches

Conifer: 3 inches

Denver: 4.7 inches

Estes Park: 3 inches

Evergreen: 2.7 inches

Federal Heights: 3 inches

Fort Collins: 1 inch

Franktown: 2.7 inches

Genesee: 6 inches

Lafayette: 4 inches

Lakewood: 6 inches

Littleton: 2.5 inches

Longmont: 2.5 inches

Louisville: 3 inches

Loveland: 1 inch

Lyons: 4.2 inches

Nederland: 3.5 inches

Parker: 3 inches

Pinecliffe: 3.2 inches

Silverthorne: 1.4 inches

Sterling: 2.5 inches

Thornton: 1 inch

Westminster: 3.7 inches