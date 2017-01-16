Snow totals from Martin Luther King Jr. weekend storm

DENVER — A storm that moved into Colorado on Sunday brought snow to the Denver metro area, the Front Range and the mountains.
Totals from the storm on Sunday and Monday varied, according to the National Weather Service and its spotting stations.
Totals as of 10 a.m. Monday
Arvada: 5 inches
Aurora: 4.5 inches
Berthoud: 2 inches
Boulder: 2.4 inches
Brighton: 1 inch
Castle Pines: 1.7 inches
Centennial: 4 inches
Conifer: 3 inches
Denver: 4.7 inches
Estes Park: 3 inches
Evergreen: 2.7 inches
Federal Heights: 3 inches
Fort Collins: 1 inch
Franktown: 2.7 inches
Genesee: 6 inches
Lafayette: 4 inches
Lakewood: 6 inches
Littleton: 2.5 inches
Longmont: 2.5 inches
Louisville: 3 inches
Loveland: 1 inch
Lyons: 4.2 inches
Nederland: 3.5 inches
Parker: 3 inches
Pinecliffe: 3.2 inches
Silverthorne: 1.4 inches
Sterling: 2.5 inches
Thornton: 1 inch
Westminster: 3.7 inches