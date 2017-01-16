Several events across state on Monday to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Several events will be held Monday across the state to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

One of the earliest events will be at a statue of King at the Aurora Municipal Center for a wreath-laying ceremony.

That will be followed by a procession where the Aurora Police Department will lead a motorcade to Fletcher Plaza. It's the 31st year of the commemoration.

Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan will attend the ceremony along with Rep. Mike Coffman.

Aurora was the first city in Colorado to host weeklong events honoring the message of King.

Officials welcome the community to join the celebration of his life, legacy and dream of freedom and equality.

After the celebration in Aurora, officials are encouraging people to go to City Park in Denver for the annual parade down Colfax Avenue. The event is still scheduled to take place despite snow in Denver.

The marade will begin at the statue of King in City Park and go down Esplande Street and Colfax Avenue to Civic Center Park It begins at 9 a.m.

Some RTD bus routes will be temporarily detoured because of the marade.