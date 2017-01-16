Rep. Coffman issues statement after contentious meeting

AURORA, Colo. — Rep. Mike Coffman issued a statement after constituents became upset with him after he left a scheduled event Saturday.

Coffman had a scheduled one-on-one meetings at the Aurora Central Library, but he said “partisan activists showed up only to disrupt the event.”

Several people turned out for the meeting, which is held so constituents can express their opinions, Coffman’s chief of staff Ben Stein said in a statement.

“Given the volume of people who came, the Congressman met with four people at a time for five minutes each for a total of more than 70 constituents,” according to the statement.

On Friday, Coffman voted in the House of Representatives to begin the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Several people took to social media to say they attended the meeting to discuss the move and to express their disapproval with Coffman.

Coffman’s full statement: