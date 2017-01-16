Rep. Coffman issues statement after contentious meeting

AURORA, Colo. — Rep. Mike Coffman issued a statement after constituents became upset with him after he left a scheduled event Saturday.
Coffman had a scheduled one-on-one meetings at the Aurora Central Library, but he said “partisan activists showed up only to disrupt the event.”
Several people turned out for the meeting, which is held so constituents can express their opinions, Coffman’s chief of staff Ben Stein said in a statement.
“Given the volume of people who came, the Congressman met with four people at a time for five minutes each for a total of more than 70 constituents,” according to the statement.
On Friday, Coffman voted in the House of Representatives to begin the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act.
Several people took to social media to say they attended the meeting to discuss the move and to express their disapproval with Coffman.
Coffman’s full statement:
“Yesterday was unfortunate because partisan activists showed up only to disrupt the event I was holding at Aurora Central Library. I have been doing five minute one-on-one constituent meetings for the last five years although I do allow small groups, if they share the same issue concerns. This gives an opportunity for everyone to be heard and not just the loudest voices in the room.
“Through some of the most contentious elections in the history of this state, these meetings have generally been a civil and straightforward exchange with the good people I represent. Yesterday, activists angry about the election results and angry about the impending repeal of Obamacare came with the goal of making a show. That’s their right. But the great majority of Americans want the Obamacare mess cleaned up. My resolve isn’t the least bit shaken by these antics – the American people want Obamacare repealed and replaced.”