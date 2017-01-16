Photos: Colorado homes buried in snow

COLORADO – The first two weeks of January delivered up to 9 feet of snow to mountain towns across Colorado. Residents found themselves shoveling virtually non-stop. The shoveling resulted in narrow pathways and piles of snow enveloping homes.

Crested Butte received 108 inches of snow between January 1-14. Schools closed for the first time in 30 years. Houses were buried under thick, heavy layers of snow. Residents started shoveling roofs to avoid collapse.

The photos in the gallery are courtesy Crested Butte residents Xavier Fane, Kevin Krill, and Kay Peterson.