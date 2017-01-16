No, In-n-Out Burger is not coming to Colorado

DENVER – Several Coloradans got excited on Monday when a fake news story surfaced that In-n-Out was coming to Colorado. But it’s not true.

The story from the website I’m From Denver quickly went viral with over 4,200 shares and 3,200 reactions on Facebook, as of Monday afternoon. The website cited a tweet from a fake account.

Turns out the real In-n-Out hasn’t used their Twitter page since 2011.

But while some Coloradans might wish the news was true, an In-n-Out spokesman has been responding to Coloradans all day on their official Facebook page.

“We do not have any locations in the works for Colorado at this time,” the spokesman said.

Last week, Shake Shack, a popular burger chain mostly on the east coast, announced they will open their first Denver location in late 2017.