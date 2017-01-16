Missing skier found dead at Breckenridge Ski Resort

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A man who was reported missing at Breckenridge Ski Resort last week was found dead the next day, the resort said Monday.

The 47-year-old man was reported missing about 5 p.m. Thursday and was found about 8:30 a.m. Friday by the Breckenridge Ski Patrol and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco where he was pronounced dead. The man’s name and the cause of death have not been released.

“Breckenridge Ski Resort, Breckenridge Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” Breckenridge vice president and chief operating officer John Buhler said in a statement.

It’s the third ski death this season, with two at Breckenridge. Last month, 48-year-old Kevin Pitts of Longmont died at Breckenridge after colliding with a tree.

Also last month, a 40-year-old Texas woman died after falling from a chairlift at Ski Granby Ranch that was caused by mechanical problem.

Kelly Huber of San Antonio fell 25 feet and was pronounced dead at a Granby hospital. Her 12-year-old and 9-year-old daughters were injured in the fall.