Jack Daniel’s announces whiskey-flavored coffee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – It’s usually frowned upon to start your day with some Jack Daniel’s Whiskey, but now there might be a new middle ground.

The whiskey brand recently teamed up with World of Coffee to launch a new line of non-alcoholic whiskey-flavored coffee called Tennessee Whiskey Coffee.

“Our unique blend of gourmet coffee is 100% Arabica, infused with authentic Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, and roasted medium to provide a full-bodied rich flavor,” the website states. “The distinct caramel and vanilla notes of Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey are evident in each sip.”

The coffee is available through the company’s online store, but it’s a bit pricey. A 8.8-ounce tin runs $21.95 or for $6.95 you can get a 1.5-ounce gift bag. The coffee is available in both regular and decaf.