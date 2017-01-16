How to make Indian Tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Roxie's Tacos" opens January 18th in Boulder. Roxie's Tacos will serve made-from-scratch Indian tacos, made with locally sourced ingredients and organic produce, at fast-food prices and with fast-food speed. Our small taqueria on University Hill will open with a select menu of Indian fillings with which to wrap our soft tortillas around, including options for those who are vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, or grain-free. We will have off-menu specials daily, served with hand-packed bags of homemade snacks, and homemade drinks such as our coconut almond honey chai, which is made without dairy or sugar. We will offer a selection of handcrafted condiments and chutneys to add flavor and dazzle to our tasty tacos, including our new Green Chile Sriracha.

Our Grand Opening will be held on Wednesday, January 18, when we will be offering $1 tacos all day! (while supplies last)