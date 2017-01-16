Grieving mom pleads for hit-and-run driver to turn themself into police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Police continue investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning along the 16th Street Mall.

A 38-year-old man with a history of mental illness died after a BMW ran him over at Blake St. about 2:15 a.m.

Now, his mother turns to the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help in not only catching the driver--but to bury her son.

“I woke up this morning and said my son won’t be knocking on that door no more,” says 64-year-old Diane Scholtes.

In a tiny motel room, a heartbroken mother grieves for the death of her son, Christian McDonald.

“Boy, I miss him,” she cries. “I’m sorry. I’m trying not to cry. But to get closure, somebody help us,” she says.

She says McDonald was mentally ill and homeless. And his mugshot is the only photograph his mother owns.

“I guess he was crossing the street and a car came and hit him,” she says.

Early Sunday morning, a 2012 black BMW 6 series sedan hit and killed him along 16th Street and Blake and took off.

“Please come forward, whoever did this, please come forward,” she cried.

The loss is now the biggest challenge of her life--and she’s had many.

“My son said, ‘I don’t want you out there,’” she says her son always told her.

She says she’s been panhandling ever since she moved into her motel room on September 29, 2014.

“Every day, seven days a week, holding a sign to keep me and the dog together,” she says.

She shares a card with Problem Solvers that he sent her two years ago, scribbled with childlike writing.

It says “YOUR SON LOVE MOMMY.”

“He had a heart of gold. He really did. With all the mental disability he had and everything else. He was good to mom. He was good to me,” she says.

But now, instead of celebrating his 39th birthday in five days on Jan. 21, she’s planning his funeral.

How she’ll pay for it is yet another challenge in a life full of them.

“I told my son, ‘If anything else you may not have had a home. But you’re going to have a good funeral,’” she says.

The suspect’s car will have driver side exterior rear view mirror missing along with damage to the left front bumper and headlight.

Also, if you’d like to help his mother pay for the funeral, reach out to us at 303.566.7600 or tips@kdvr.com and we will put you in touch with her.