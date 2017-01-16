California grandfather stops attempted kidnapping of 3-year-old at park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Calif. -- A California grandfather helped stop the attempted kidnapping of one of his grandchildren at a park on Saturday.

The grandfather and his two grandchildren were near a duck pond when police say Lindsay Frasher came up to them.

"Ms. Frasher approached one of the children, called her by a different name and tried to take her," said Sgt. Gary Hopping with the Auburn Police Department.

Frasher allegedly wrapped her arms around the 3-year-old's body, according to investigators, but the victim's grandfather fought back.

"It was a tug-of-war over the little girl," Hopping said.

The grandfather and others who saw what happened kept Frasher at the park until officers arrived. Police said the 28-year-old wasn't known to the family. They don't believe she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Investigators couldn't say if Frasher suffers from mental illness. Frasher was booked into the Placer County Jail and charged with kidnapping.

Frasher is being held on a bail of $420,000.