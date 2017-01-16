× Family rushes for raise millions to fight daughter’s rare, deadly disease

BOULDER, Colo — Two parents are racing against the clock to raise $4 million to start a clinical trial to find a cure for their daughter’s rare and deadly disease.

Last month, Mila Makovec was diagnosed with Batten disease. It’s a neurodegenerative disease.

“We knew then it was much more serious then we expected but I don’t think we even knew then just how serious it was. We had never even heard of a disease that would cripple a child at such a young age,” said Mila’s mother Julia Vitarello.

Now, her family is trying to raise $4 million for a clinical trial. Five years ago, doctors said there wasn’t much hope for people with Batten disease. However, now there is more hope that a cure is out there, and Vitarello and her husband Alec Makovec want to do everything they can to stop this disease from killing their daughter and destroying other families.

“We have to do everything we can as soon as possible to get a clinical trial up and running because they have proven to help or stop degeneration,” said Vitarello.

