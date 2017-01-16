× Eating spicy foods may lead to a longer life

If you like your food with a kick, take heart. A new study released by the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont states that there’s a link between eating spicy food and extending your lifespan.

In fact, researchers found that eating plenty of red hot chili peppers can slash your total mortality rate by 13 percent.

A noted decrease in heart-related diseases resulting in death is considered a major factor for the increased life span of the participants.

The study was recently published in PLoS ONE and first cites the historical practice implemented centuries ago of using spices to cure diseases.

Additionally, this recent study corroborates the similar findings from a Chinese study published in 2015.

The recent survey followed 16,000 Americans for 23 years, observing baseline measurements of health and comparing those who did or didn’t consume chili peppers and how often.

The study observed that participants most likely to eat peppers were “younger, male, white, Mexican-American, married, and to smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, and consume more vegetables and meats. They also had lower HDL-cholesterol, lower income, and less education,” in comparison to other people observed in the study.

Researchers checked in with participants nearly 19 years later and took tally of the cause and number of deaths within the group.

Red chili peppers have health benefits that may contribute to longevity.

Capsaicin, a large component in peppers, may play a role in preventing obesity and modulating blood flow from the heart.

Additionally, authors of the study not that peppers have antimicrobial properties that “may indirectly affect the host by altering the gut microbiota.”

“Because our study adds to the generalizability of previous findings, chili pepper—or even spicy food – consumption may become a dietary recommendation and/or fuel further research in the form of clinical trials,” says a medical student who took part in the research.