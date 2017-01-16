Downtown Denver businesses seeing slew of conterfeit money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Counterfeit cash is nothing new to local businesses, but many fake bills have been showing up around downtown Denver recently.

Business owners and employees are taking action to prevent themselves against scammers.

"We did have quite a few, like maybe 3 or 4 in a row in a short period of time," said Nancy Cain, Meininger's Art Materials general manager.

Cain trains her staff how to spot a fake.

"We actually have a little machine if you put the bill in it will has a light and a black light on it to show you all the water marks," said Cain.

The Broadway business has seen many fakes over the years. They have confiscated and scanned all counterfeit bills for police records. Cain said they even see customers coming to their store to buy supplies in order to make their own fake money.

Not far from the store, Subway restaurant has changed their policy on cash to safeguard themselves. They will no longer accept anything larger than a $20 bill.

"Well now we are just looking for the watermarks. They’re pretty obvious when you see them, if you haven’t check them out," said Amanda Ball, Don's Tavern bartender.

Don's Tavern in Capitol Hill just got duped for a fake $100 bill several weeks ago.

"Even people who aren’t going out to scam may not even know that they have a fake," said Ball.

Ball said now their staff will check every large bill for watermarks thoroughly.

"We hold onto it, it’s stapled behind the bar so if there’s any question. It feels different so if you ever have a feeling you can just touch it," said Ball.