× Denver woman killed in Mexico nightclub shooting

MEXICO CITY — A Denver woman was among those killed when a gunman opened fire at a nightclub in Mexico’s Playa del Carmen resort during the BPM electronic music festival.

Family tells FOX31 that 18-year-old Alejandra Villanueva was among those killed in the attack. She was the only American killed in the shooting.

Villanueva was among 5 people that were killed when the gunman entered Blue Parrot nightclub around 3 a.m. on Monday morning. 15 others were injured.

LINK: GoFundMe page to help Villanueva’s family

“It is with great sadness to share that police have confirmed reports of a lone shooter outside the Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa Del Carmen earlier today, which resulted in 5 fatalities and 15 injured,” a statement from The BPM Music Festival Facebook page said. “The violence began on 12th Street in front of the club and three members of the BPM security team were among those whose lives were lost while trying to protect patrons inside the venue.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims and their families and all those affected by these tragic events,” the statement said.