Denver police officer ‘caught on camera’ helping man in wheelchair

On a dark, cold morning in Denver, a man in a wheelchair was struggling to maneuver across the snow-covered intersection.

A Denver police officer happened to be driving by and stopped when he saw the man stuck in the crosswalk.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as the officer stopped, turned on his lights, got out of the vehicle and helped the man across the street.

“Security cameras are normally set up to capture nefarious activity, but sometimes they catch someone in an act of kindness,” the Denver Police Department said on Facebook. “That’s what happened during the early morning hours of Friday, January 6, 2017.”

The actual length of this video is about 10 minutes but the police department stated that they sped it up “for your viewing convenience.”

The police department did not identify the officer in the video, but we’d like to thank them for upholding the motto “To protect and serve.”