Aurora teen LaShaya Stine has now been missing more than 6 months

AURORA, Colo. — It has now been more than six months since a 16-year-old girl from Aurora disappeared.

LaShaya Stine left her house at 2:30 a.m. on July 15 to meet someone but she never returned.

Her family fears she might be held against her will.

“She took nothing,” Stine’s mother, Sabrina Jones, said. “Her money is here. Her movie tickets are here. There is no clothes missing. Even her phone charger is here.”

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said police received information that is cause for greater concern, but they have not released what that information is.

There is a reward of up to $4,000 in the case.

Police ask anyone who’s seen her or knows of her whereabouts to call Detective Sergeant Chris Poppe at 303-739-6130 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Stine is 5-foot-6, weighs 150 pounds, has long black hair, brown eyes and a quarter-size round scar on her chest, police said.

“Nobody just vanishes, you know what I mean, somebody knows something and they’re just not saying anything,” Jones said. “Somebody has to know something.”

In August, Aurora police released a YouTube video in the case with a message from the investigators and a plea from the teenager’s mother.

“Momma wants you to come home, baby. Whatever it is, we can work it out,” Jones says in the video. “Please, baby girl, just come home.”

“This is a case that is incredibly important to us,” Chief Nick Metz states in the video.