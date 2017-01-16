Aurora man fatally stabbed Monday afternoon

AURORA — A man was stabbed to death in Aurora Monday. Police were dispatched at 12:20 p.m. to resolve a reported physical altercation between two people at the 1600 block of N. Eagle St.

NEWS RELEASE: Fatal Stabbing In Northeast Aurora #APDNews https://t.co/rI6RKM2eru — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 16, 2017

When officers arrived to the scene, they found one man had been stabbed. Rescue personnel responded and took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, an adult man, was taken into custody peacefully. Police have declined to identify him at this time.

Detectives from the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Investigation Unit are leading the investigation into this case.

The name of the stabbing victim will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office once they have positively identified him and his next of kin have been notified.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call Agent Jamie Krieger at (303) 739-6113.