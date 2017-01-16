“A-List Look of the Week”-Juicing for Beautiful Skin

Posted 2:24 pm, January 16, 2017, by

If you're juicing to lose weight after the holidays. You got to juice for glowing skin too! In today's A-List Look of the Week...our beauty expert Michael Moore shows Kathie two juice recipes that are sure to make your skin look amazing!

http://www.mooreforlife.com/