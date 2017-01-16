× 34th Annual Great Chefs of the West to Benefit National Kidney Foundation

Who: National Kidney Foundation

What: Great Chefs of the West

When: Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 6 pm

Where: Denver Marriott City Center (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is excited to participate in this year’s Great Chefs of the West. As part of our “2 Your Health” initiative, we are promoting healthy living by partnering with the National Kidney Foundation. Join us for an evening of delectable food, drink and entertainment all hosted by our own meteorologist Matt Makens.

More than 20 top Denver chefs will put their exceptional skills to use in competition to win Best Dish for a worthy cause during the 34th Annual Great Chefs of the West, Denver’s foodie event of the season on the heels of Restaurant Week. Among the participating restaurants are Tommy Lee-owned Hop Alley and Uncle, reviewed as top restaurants in Denver by 5280 Denver Magazine. Hop Alley placed No. 1 on the publication’s coveted list. All the chefs will be encouraged to pull out all the stops in the competition. They pair their food with beverages by local producers. Enotec Imports, a Denver-based Italian fine wine import company, will provide wine pairings for each dish. Signature cocktails, craft beer by Avery Brewing Company, and coffee from Copper Door Coffee also will be served. The Teresa Carroll Jazz Trio, a local favorite, will be featured along with exciting live and silent auctions!

TICKETS & INFORMATION: $200 and available now at www.kidney.org/greatchefswest. Sponsorships are available. A portion of each ticket is tax deductible.