2 killed, 2 injured in Conejos County shooting

CAPULIN, Colo. — Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Conejos County in southern Colorado on Sunday.

The Conejos County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting outside a home near Capulin, a rural town about 20 miles southwest of Alamosa.

One female was flown by Flight for Life to the San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center and one male was flown by Flight for Life the Conejos County Hospital. Their conditions are not known.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released. The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public.