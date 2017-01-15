Snow, ice could make for slick Monday morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – Ice, not snow, could be the biggest issue for drivers on Monday morning.

Snow is moving into the Denver metro area with most of the accumulation sticking to grassy areas while the roads are just wet as of Sunday night.

With freezing temperatures overnight, those roads will freeze and could make for a dangerous drive Monday morning.

State Hwy 71 north of Limon, icy snow packed. Late start tomorrow would be wise. More snow expected overnight. pic.twitter.com/IbjVBgdlPq — CSP Limon (@CSP_Limon) January 16, 2017

The snow from this system will be relatively minor for the metro area. Most likely totals sit within the dusting to 3-inch range, with a much lower chance of anything more than 4-inches.

Higher accumulations are expected in south and east of Denver.

The snow will clear throughout the early morning to mid-day. Highs will be in the 30’s.

Pinpoint Weather App: Interactive radar on your phone:

Download it now: iPhone / Android