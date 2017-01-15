× Ride the bus or light rail? Check the new RTD schedule

Do you ride the bus or light rail?

The Regional Transportation district has made some changes to schedules and routes that went into effect Sunday, Jan. 15.

“RTD makes changes to our bus and rail system to enhance service for our passengers,” RTD officials stated. “These changes are based on traffic pattern studies, ridership, economic factors, and community feedback as we strive to create the best transit system for our customers.”

Certain services are being discontinued and others are being reduced.

The Call-n-Ride Highlands Ranch will be discontinued due to low ridership, according to RTD. Alternate service will be provided by routes 402L and 403.

The RockiesRide service will be discontinued on the following routes for the 2017 Colorado Rockies Baseball Club season:

36R from Wadsworth and Hampden

55R from Olde Town Arvada (Alternate service will be provided by the future G Line to Union Station)

86R from US 36 & Broomfield Station (Alternate service will be provided by Flatiron Flyer bus service to Union Station)

BR from Boulder High School, US 36 & Table Mesa Station, and US 36 & McCaslin (Alternate service would be provided by Flatiron Flyer bus service to Union Station)

Before you head out the door, check the RTD website to see the routes, rail lines and services impacted by the new changes.