Man killed in hit-and-run at intersection on 16th Street Mall overnight

DENVER — A man who was hit by a car at an intersection along the 16th Street Mall overnight has died from his injuries, according to Denver police.

It happened at Blake and 16th streets, police said on Twitter. Blake crosses 16th near the northwest end of the pedestrian mall.

The driver involved in the deadly crash left the scene.

FOX31 Denver spoke to Raquel Lopez with the Denver Police Department on Sunday morning.

Lopez said no other details about the victim, the vehicle or the driver were available at the time. It’s not clear whether police are actively looking for a suspect.

We are working to confirm more information about the crash.