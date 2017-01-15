Lambs tested for performance enhancing drugs at Stock Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A team of people tested top-finishing lambs for performance enhancing drugs at the National Western Stock Show on Sunday.

Throughout the course of the stock show, a team will collect samples from lambs, swine and cattle that finish first or second in their category. The stakes are high for top finishers. Last year, the championship lamb sold for $50,000. People say it's important to keep the competition fair.

"We call it the Superbowl of livestock events," said Marshall Ernst, senior director of livestock operations. "We have some of the best livestock in the world come to this show."

"We want to keep everything on a level playing field for everybody," said veterinarian Dr. Lori Scott.

The animals will eventually enter the food chain, which is why Scott said it's vital to keep the meat clean, free from performance enhancing drugs or other drugs.

"People could be allergic to some of that medication, we don't want that happening with the ingestion of the product," said Scott.

The National Western Stock Show implemented drug tests in 1995. Each year, a team collects 200-250 urine samples. Scott said usually only a few of the samples are flagged.

"It's really a very low percentage which is kudos to all the exhibitors," said Scott. "It really is a good thing that we don't find much."