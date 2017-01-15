‘Know Your Lemons’: Photo shows what breast cancer can look and feel like

Lemons can teach you a lot about breast cancer. That’s the message from a group called Worldwide Breast Cancer.

The message is going viral, thanks in part to a breast cancer survivor, who shared the image on Facebook instead of joining a different viral campaign to raise awareness about the disease.

“In the past few days, I have received quite a few private messages about a ‘game’ going around where you post a heart, then you are secretly supposed to state it is for breast cancer awareness. This is my response to all of these messages,” Erin Smith Chieze wrote on Tuesday.

“Someone once posted a picture on Facebook of what breast cancer can look like. Not feel, but look like. In December of 2015 when I saw an indentation that looked like one of those pictures, I instantly knew I had breast cancer. I tried to feel for a tumor, but my tumor was non palpable. I was diagnosed with breast cancer 5 days later and with stage 4 the following month. A heart did nothing for awareness,” Chieze wrote. “We need to give REAL information, not cute hearts.”

“This is a photo I have found that is very similar to the one I originally saw. PLEASE, stop playing games that do not actually promote awareness,” Chieze continued. “So if you truly want to help people WITH cancer, or those who will GET cancer, share photos like this one.”

The image shows 12 lemons in an egg carton to illustrate the 12 signs of breast cancer.

Worldwide Breast Cancer stated that the images they posted on Facebook had reached 7.3 million people.

“Traffic was so non-stop the websites kept crashing. So we built a new site overnight,” organizers wrote.

The website for Worldwide Breast Cancer states “Let’s fight breast cancer starting with you.”

It provides easy-to-understand photos, guides, advice and tools to help you determine your risk level.

The website also includes downloadable pamphlets you can print and hand out. The pamphlets uses the images of lemons to show what breast cancer looks like, feels like, and the steps for screening. The pamphlets are available in English, Spanish, Turkish, Japanese, Arabic, Gujarati and Samoan.