Hundreds attend Denver rally to prevent repeal of Affordable Care Act

DENVER — Hundreds of people showed up at a rally in Denver Sunday to urge people to help stop the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette (CO-01) hosted the rally, along with colleagues in the federal and state legislatures, as well as Colorado experts in health care.

Organizers told FOX31 Denver there were more than 280 inside the meeting and more than 200 others listening to the proceedings on a speaker set up outside.

Rep. DeGette said called the plan “reckless” in a statement released to the media.

“Repealing the ACA without a replacement in place will affect every American, not just those enrolled in the exchanges and Medicaid,” Rep. DeGette stated. “Repeal alone would wreak havoc on the entire health system.

“It would make health care across the board more expensive – raising premiums, prescription drug prices and out-of-pocket costs. And it would rip insurance coverage away from up to 30 million people,” stated Rep. DeGette.

The event was held at 1 p.m. at Laborers Hall on Elati Street.