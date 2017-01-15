× Fire breaks out in garage being used to grow marijuana

FOXFIELD, Colo. — A fire broke out Sunday in a garage in Foxfield that was being used to grow marijuana, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Foxfield is located southeast of East Arapahoe and South Parker roads, between Aurora and Parker.

The fire broke out in a two-story, detached garage on South Yampa Street, South Metro confirmed.

The fire was under control in about 20 minutes, officials said.

No one was hurt in the fire and the adjacent home was not damaged.

Investigators were still working to determine the cause of the fire at about 3 p.m.