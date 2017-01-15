× Driver runs off after 3-car crash that left 7 people hurt in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver believed to have caused a three-car crash in Colorado Springs overnight ran from the scene, but it sounds like police know who they are looking for.

It happened at about 2:30 a.m. at North Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said a dark-colored Ford pick-up truck was heading east on Constitution at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light and crashed into a white Volkswagen that was heading south on Academy. The VW was then hit by a dark-colored Hyundai, which was also heading south on Academy.

The driver of the pick-up truck ran from the scene of the crash before police arrived.

Two people in the VW had to be cut out the vehicle by emergency crews, police said. In video captured by KRDO, you can see the vehicle was so damaged it is nearly unrecognizable.

A total of seven people went to the hospital, according to investigators. Two are being treated for serious injuries and five were treated and released.

The Major Accident Unit is investigating. Police said they are withholding the name of the driver who ran from the scene, for now.

All lanes of traffic at Constitution and Academy were open as of 8:50 a.m., police stated.