Donald Trump responds to Saturday Night Live parody of his first press conference as president-elect

Saturday Night Live took another swipe at President-elect Donald Trump this weekend. The show opened with a parody of Trump’s recent press conference, with Alec Baldwin playing Trump.

“I’d like to start by answering the question on everybody’s mind. Yes, this is real life, this is really happening,” Baldwin begins.

Baldwin talks up the performers scheduled for his inauguration and his cabinet picks before taking questions from press.

“ABC News, I’d like to ask you about your big Russian pee pee party?” the first reporter asks.

“I am not talking about the pee pee. It didn’t happen and it wasn’t as cool as it sounds,” Baldwin replies.

Baldwin cuts off a second question about the alleged incident, then lets loose with an almost 30-second stream of puns and plays-on-words related to urine.

“I’m a major whiz at jobs and this is going to be a golden opportunity for me,” Baldwin says.

The skit also pokes fun at the big pile of folders that Trump said contained documents about his plans to divest from his business.

Baldwin hands off to his “tax lawyer” who says, “I mean look at all these papers. If he wasn’t divesting, how could there be so many dang papers? There’s papers here, there’s papers here. It’s like, ‘Help, lifeguard, I’m practically drowning in papers.'”

She says she’ll read one, but when she tries to open a folder, everything is stuck together.

“Oh that’s right, they’re fake,” she finishes.

Baldwin then refuses to answer questions from Buzzfeed or CNN reporters, calling the outlets “a flaming pile of garbage” and “over-rated fake news” respectively.

Towards the end, a reporter gets Baldwin to acknowledge Russia was behind hacking ahead of the election.

Then a shirtless man with a Russian accent stands up, claiming to be Wolf Blitzer. He asks “Are you really, really sure?” and holds up a VHS tape with a label that reads “Pee pee tape.”

“It was China. I mean Canada. It was Meryl Streep. OK. This press conference is over,” Baldwin stammers.

On Sunday afternoon, Trump responded on Twitter.

.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

However, a Trump attack on Twitter translates into a spike in popularity and even profits, according to CNN report written by radio show host Dean Obeidallah and published on Sunday.

It was titled ‘Donald Trump, attack me on Twitter, please.’

“So have Trump’s tweets hurt ‘SNL’? Apparently not. As of November 21, 2016, ‘SNL’ was up 26% in ratings from the year before. In fact this ‘SNL’ season got off to a roaring start with the highest ratings for early episodes of the show in 24 years!” Obeidallah wrote.