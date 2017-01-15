× Denver Broncos bring on John Benton as assistant offensive line coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos agreed to terms with Colorado-native John Benton to be their assistant offensive line coach on Sunday, Head Coach Vance Joseph announced.

“Benton has 30 years of coaching experience, including 13 seasons coaching offensive lines in the NFL. He most recently served as Jacksonville’s offensive line coach in 2016 and previously worked in the NFL for Miami (2014-15), Houston (2006-13) and St. Louis (2004-05),” according to a statement released by the team on Sunday.

“Benton’s offensive line in Jacksonville during the 2016 season was among the NFL’s most improved, allowing 17 fewer sacks (34) than a year earlier for the third-best improvement in the league. His unit allowed a sack on only 5.4 percent of pass attempts for the 10th-best mark in the NFL,” team officials stated.

“Benton began his coaching career at his alma mater, Colorado State University, as a graduate assistant (1987-90) before serving as the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator (1990-94) at California University (Pa.),” the Broncos stated. “He returned to CSU as the offensive line coach from 1995-00 and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator of the Rams from 2000-03.”

Benton was a four-year starter as an offensive lineman at Colorado State from 1983-86, the team stated.

Benton is a native of Durango.

On Saturday, the Broncos named Jeff Davidson the offensive line coach.