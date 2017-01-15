Amazon fulfills birthday wish of 8-year-old boy battling cancer

PHOENIX – Amazon helped grant a wish for an Arizona boy diagnosed with cancer.

8-year-old Ben Bicknese of Tucson, Ariz was given a tour of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Phoenix on his birthday, a dream come true for him.

Bicknese was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and his weakened immune system has kept him and his family home, KSAZ reports.

ABC News reports Bicknese was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, a form of kidney cancer, in 2014. He had removal surgery, but the cancer returned in 2015. Since then he has gone through chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Because the family stay’s home, they turn to Amazon for all their needs.

“I’ve always wondered what the facility looks like,”Bicknese told KSAZ. “What does it look like when they’re sent to me and stuff.”

“He was online all the time, so he’d shop and figured out what two-day shipping was with Amazon,” his mom told ABC News. “Then he found the same-day shipping and that blew his mind. He was just obsessed with it. He loves getting packages. He’s just like me.”

“It’s just amazing, we’re so grateful, we’re so thankful for Amazon for letting him come and do this,” the boy’s mother told KSAZ. “It’s just really a blessing.”

In a statement to ABC News, a representative for Amazon said:

“We were incredibly touched by Ben’s story and we were honored to host him, his family and care network at one of our Amazon fulfillment centers in Phoenix for a special behind-the-scenes tour. From his scavenger hunt picking birthday presents to learning how to use the tape machine, we had just as much fun as Ben did – maybe even more! Ben is definitely an honorary Amazonian and we wish him all the best.”

ABC reports that Amazon also donated 50 Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets, and $2,500 in content gift cards to the Tucson hospital where Bicknese is receiving treatment.