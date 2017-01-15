Affordable Care Act supporters hold demonstration outside Colorado’s capitol building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Americans who support the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, gathered in cities across the country on Sunday.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in a Denver union hall and on the west lawn of the Colorado State Capitol Building.

Many people outside the Capitol said they felt powerless to keep their current health insurance with a GOP-controlled White House and Congress, but their faith in the power of protest and activism is still strong.

“I think this is going to engender a very fierce resistance,” said Brian Andersen, who suffers from Crohn’s disease and benefits from Obamacare.

Demonstrators gathered across the country Sunday from San Francisco to Warren, Michigan and dozens of other cities. In Denver, the activism started with hundreds packed inside a union hall hearing from state and federal politicians. Others gathered to support the cause on Denver’s Capitol Hill.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Rhonda Edds.

Edds, a nurse practitioner, is currently out of a job due to injury. Obamacare allowed her to get two hip replacement surgeries, she said.

“A year ago today, I could not even walk,” said Edds. “Today I walked over a mile to get [to the capitol building].”

For Andersen, the government insurance is keeping his Crohn’s disease in remission and him out of an emergency room.

“My fear is that I’m going to be thrown off of my insurance,” said Andersen. “They’re really not leaving us with many options.”

But members of the GOP insist a replacement will work better than the current system and save jobs. High-ranking Republicans aren’t yet sure what a replacement will look like. The architects of a replacement plan will reportedly meet soon to iron out details. Until then, millions of Americans will be wondering-- What’s next?

Congress has already started the process of repealing Obamacare, but many steps still remain before the 20 million Americans covered by it will see change.