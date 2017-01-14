Zac Brown Band to play Coors Field in 2017

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies announced Friday that Zac Brown Band will make a return to Coors Field next summer. A post on the team’s Facebook page lists Jul. 29, 2017 as the date of the show.

The band last performed at Coors Field on Jul. 3, 2015 as a part of celebrations surrounding the Rockies’ new rooftop deck, VIP areas and multiple restaurants and bars.

Zac Brown Band, known for its intricately arranged pop-country sound and smash hits such as “Keep Me in Mind” and “Chicken Fried,” will be touring in what they’ve dubbed a “Welcome Home Tour.”

Public tickets go on-sale Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.