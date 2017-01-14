Vigil held for man killed in confrontation with Northglenn police

DENVER — A vigil was held Saturday evening for Hector Navarrete, the man killed in an officer-involved shooting last Saturday.

Officers responded to Carmela Lane for the report of an attempted kidnapping at about 6:30 p.m., police said.

“Officers made contact with the suspect who was in a stolen vehicle at 10701 Pecos St. The suspect rammed the officer’s patrol vehicle,” police said in a statement.

Officers fired weapons and shot Navarrete in a parking lot at the Northglenn Open Space Park near the Village by the Park apartment complex.

Doctors at Denver Medical Health Center later pronounced Navarette dead. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center said the police officers were OK.