Van carrying rescue dogs involved in rollover crash in southern Colorado

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A van carrying rescue dogs to shelters in Colorado crashed early Friday morning south of Pueblo. The driver was killed and the passenger was injured according to the Colorado State Patrol. This happened just before 3 a.m.

Four of the 26 dogs in the van were missing after the crash and a search was underway for them.

Investigators said the 2013 Freightliner Sprinter van was in the left lane of northbound I-25 when the vehicle drifted onto the left shoulder and hit a guardrail. The driver over-corrected and it caused the van to rollover and crash into a rock embankment.

State troopers said 59-year-old Charles Roberts of Katy, Texas was not wearing a seat belt and he died at the scene. His son, 29-year-old Jared Roberts was a passenger in the van and he was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Gretchen Pressley of Pueblo Animal Services said one of its officers responded to the crash scene as was able to round up 22 of the 26 dogs that were on the van. Two of them were injured and were getting treatment.

She said an animal services officer spotted three of the four missing dogs Saturday morning, but they ran off. Officers set up a feeding station to try to lure the dogs so they can be captured.

The dogs came from Barc, an animal shelter in Houston. Dogs are brought to Colorado from that shelter each Friday.

Rescued Pets Movement of Houston established a Go Fund Me account to help Charles Roberts’ family.

Here’s an image of three of the four dogs that were missing after the crash according to Colorado Lost & Found Pets.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region was caring for the dogs. All but two had been picked up by the animal shelters where they were originally going.