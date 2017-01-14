Ringling Bros. will shut down after crowds shun the circus

Elephants were axed from the show last May.

“The Greatest Show on Earth” will come to a close in May, following a 146-year run.

Officials with The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus told The Associated Press dwindling crowds combined with high costs are among the reasons for closing.

An executive with the company said when elephants were removed from the shows in May of 2016, ticket sales dipped faster and lower than expected.

Elephants once used by the Ringling Bros. live out their retirement years on a 200 acre tract of land in rural central Florida, halfway between Orlando and Sarasota. The sanctuary houses 29 elephants but expects 13 more by 2018, after Ringling Bros. decided to stop using elephants in its traveling circus.

The company broke the news to circus employees Saturday night after shows in Orlando and Miami.

Ringling Bros. has two touring circuses this season and will perform 30 shows between now and May.

The final show will be in Uniondale, New York, at the Nassau County Coliseum on May 21.