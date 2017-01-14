PHOTOS: Drive By Truckers Howl At The Wolf Moon

Denver — One night after the full moon Drive By Truckers came to the Ogden Theatre. This is Southern Rock. Although, saying that “DBT” is like Lynyrd Skynyrd would be nonsensical. They Released their first record in 1998 and since there are bands that sound like them. Drive By Truckers is a golden summer soundtrack. It’s skipping rocks at the lake, pushing your friends off the dock in to the water, opening a cooler and grilling out under the stars at your favorite campsite.

Their performance drops out the chute, rolls down the road and carries the force of three eighteen wheelers, a bass guitar and a drum set. It rocks. Patterson Hood is a mean rocker. He growls at the microphone as he hammers his guitar. Forging music the way a blacksmith shapes iron, the heat glows red. Mike Cooley in contrast is ice, the other half of a two story rock and roll band. A refined singer and musician, he smooths the welds Paterson creates. “Zip City” is an amazing performance, “I got 350 heads on a 305 engine, I get ten miles to the gallon, I ain’t got no good intentions.” It’s pure rock and roll.

Hood took Alice Cooper’s “Eighteen” to the anvil and what he pounded out was steel, hard as it gets. A true homage and also owned by the artist performing. Paterson drove it home. Drive By Truckers blued their performance by closing not with an encore, choosing to stay on stage. They performed “Grand Canyon.” Patterson dedicated it to a lost friend from the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Georgia. As the reverb built at the end of the song each band member exited the stage until the bass and drums remained keeping the beat. Bassist Matt Patton exited, drummer Brad Morgan tidied up the back beat. He finished the job and left the stage. The reverb carried on until the house lights came up. Have a look back at a night of rock and roll storytelling with DBT. Have a look at photos of Drive By Truckers and opening local band Dragondeer.